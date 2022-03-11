Plea to help with funeral costs for Bo'ness couple's baby daughter

Nicola Rose and partner Dale Evans had been looking forward to the birth later this year.

But they were left devastated after a scan when Nicola was almost 23 weeks revealed their baby had no heartbeat.

Sadly, Nicola, 34, had to go through a labour and the couple’s daughter was born shortly before midnight on March 8 at St John’s Hospital in Livingston.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family are fundraising for a funeral for Summer

They named their little girl Summer.

The couple had previously lost a baby two years ago at almost exactly the same stage in Nicola’s pregnancy.

Nicola is back home with Dale, 30, and daughter Courtney, five.

Now her cousin, Wendy Baird, has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for a fitting funeral for little Summer.

Wendy explained: “As Summer was born before 24 weeks it is classed as a late miscarriage. They don’t get a birth certificate so they’re not entitled to a free funeral.

"When they lost Cade I set up a fundraiser to help with the costs and asked Nicola if it was okay to do so again.”

She said that Nicola had been getting regular check ups with this pregnancy after having lost a baby.

Wendy added: “She had a scan last Friday and everything was fine. However, on Saturday night she didn't feel things were right.

"She got in touch with the hospital and they told her to come in on Sunday for a scan. And that’s when they discovered there was no heartbeat.

"Nicola had to go through a full labour on the Tuesday already knowing what the outcome would be.”

On the GoFundMe page, which has raised over £400 in less than 24 hours, Wendy writes: “If anyone can help with a little financial contribute to help with our angel’s funeral it would take a slight bit of stress away for them at these devastating times. Thank you to everyone for any help.”

You can contribute here

Anyone affected by the loss of a baby can get support from SANDS which is the leading stillbirth and neonatal death charity in the UK.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.