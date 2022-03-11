Falkirk pupils sing Let it Go and say We Hear You Amelia
Young pupils at two Falkirk schools have shown the children of the Ukraine they are thinking of them.
And in particular they have sent a message to a little girl, Amelia Anisovych, who captured hearts around the world with her rendition of Let it Go.
The youngster was captured on video singing the Disney film Frozen’s theme song as she and others took refuge from the fighting in a Kyiv bunker.
As all around there was bombing and gunfire, the seven-year-old was encouraged to sing the popular song.
A video of her singing quickly went viral.
Now youngsters at Bainsford Primary School and Windsor Park School for the Deaf have produced their own moving videos with their versions of the song.
The Bainsford youngsters even learned Ukrainian to sing some of the lyrics, while the pupils at Windsor Park signed the words as Amelia’s video plays in the background.
Susanne McCafferty, headteacher at Bainsford primary school said: “The children were really moved by Amelia’s singing and wanted to show her that children, not just in Falkirk, but across the world heard her song.
"We are so grateful to Siobhan Smith and the Manchester Ukrainian School for translating it into a version the children could quickly learn.
"I’m so proud of our pupils for taking on the task of learning Ukrainian in a couple of hours!
"They have become quite a hit on social media and hope that somehow Amelia can hear their song.”
Both videos have now been posted on Twitter.
Mrs McCafferty wrote: "To Amelia #LetItGoAmelia Bainsford Primary want you to know we hear you."
While Windsor park captioned their video: “We couldn't join our friends @BainsfordPS so joined Amelia instead! Here is our Windsor Park School for the Deaf version. We hear and see you Amelia.”
The original video saw messages of support sent to seven-year-old Amelia from singer Idina Menzel, who sang in the Disney film, and composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez.
It has been reported that after six days in the bunker Amelia and her 15-year-old brother have now escaped to be with their grandmother in Poland. However, their parents remain in the war-ravaged capital.