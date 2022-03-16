Plea for Falkirk Russian speakers to help Ukrainian orphans

The 50 youngsters, ranging in age from four to 18, have travelled from Dnipro with the help of a Hibernian FC-backed charity and are now staying in a little town outside Poznań in Poland.

The charity is awaiting news on whether it will be able to bring the children to Scotland and is now appealing to Scottish families to help find homes for the children it has rescued.

People throughout the Falkirk area have been showing their support for Ukraine in a variety of ways

Dnipro is a Russian-speaking area of Ukraine and it is likely the orphans will understand both Russian and Ukrainian.

So organisers of this vital humanitarian effort are now looking for anyone who speaks Russian, so they can offer their linguistic skills to offer words of comfort to the youngsters when they arrive on our shores.

If you can help contact Fraser Barr on 07733111813 or Margaret McPherson on 07968764953.

