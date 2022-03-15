Falkirk jobs fair saw 40 people offered employment 'on the spot'

The event, which took place last month at the new Callendar Square facility, brought together employers from throughout the area, including First Bus, Bakkavor, Pertemps, Edinburgh Airport, Key Care, McDonalds and Amberstone Securit – all offering full-time and part-time positions, sector-based work academies and training.

As well as the people lucky enough to gain employment on the day, many more secured second interviews with various firms.

Minister for Employment, Mims Davies MP said: "Work is the best way for people to get on, to improve their lives and to support their families. We are determined to connect job ready people with local opportunities and this jobs fair in Falkirk is a fantastic example, with over 40 people getting jobs offers on the spot.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new job centre is ready and waiting to help match people with the right employers

“Jobcentres across the country are ramping up support via our dedicated work coaches to push to get half a million people into new jobs by the end of June, as part of

our Way to Work campaign.”

Lynn Kennedy, employer and partnership manager for Forth Valley, added: “The jobs fair in Callendar Square job centre was a fantastic success and gave those looking for work the chance to speak to prospective employers in person, with many landing job offers there and then.

“It’s important that everyone has the chance to find a good job, and stay in long term employment and we want people to know we’re there for them as we build back from the pandemic.”

Similar jobs fairs are planned to take place in both Heron House job centre and Callendar Square job centre on a monthly basis.

A Department of Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “We are also delighted to confirm a new Employer Hub will be based at the job centre at Callendar Square.

The hub will offer flexible modern interview space with high speed wi-fi at no cost to employers who have job opportunities available and would like to get support from

dedicated employer advisers to find the right candidate."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.