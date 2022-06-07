Platinum Jubilee: Big Lunch held in Slamannan

Set up in 2009, the Big Lunch has been encouraging communities to come together to share lunches and friendship.

This year to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee people were encouraged “to share friendship, food and fun with neighbours”.

At Ardtalla in Slamannan around 90 people joined the Much Honourable Paisley of Westerlea and Lady Westerlea for their Big Lunch.

Guests at the Big Lunch in Ardtalla, Slamannan

As well as fine food, they were treated to music from local band Eine Kleine Jazz Musik and piping.

There was also a tree planting ceremony carried out by the Lord Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk, Mr Alan Simpson, as part of the green canopy initiative taking place around Britain to mark the Jubilee.

A cheque was also presented by Lady Westerlea to former Falkirk Provost Pat Reid for Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

Jane, the Lady Westerlea, presenting a cheque to Pat Reid for Forth Valley Sensory Centre

There was then the arrival of a 1900 Fowler B5 steam engine, restored by Stephen Cotton. It is part of a collection of 28 similar traction engines owned by the Paisley family.

After a presentation of the ceremonial coat of arms, the engine then went on a journey around the village.

Tree planting for The Queen's Green Canopy by Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, Alan Simpson.