Platinum Jubilee: Bantaskine residents celebrate with a picnic

As the temperatures rose, the community of Bantaskine held a picnic to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

All ages attended, with a few four-legged friends also present, as the youngsters enjoyed arts, crafts, games and, of course, picnic fare.

The event was organised by the local residents association who are committed to improving their area for the community.

Jacqueline Hannah, chairperson of Bantaskine Residents Association, with daughters Mirrin, 13, and Kimrie, 11, and their Jubilee cupcakes

Owen, 11, and Elise, 8, with bunting made by local children

Things were bubbling under at the Bantaskine Residents Association Platinum Jubilee Picnic on Saturday

Linda, vice-chairperson of Bantaskine Residents Association with Mako and Obyn