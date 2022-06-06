Bantaskine Residents Association host a Platinum Jubilee Picnic next to the primary school

Platinum Jubilee: Bantaskine residents celebrate with a picnic

The sun shone on HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations across Falkirk district on Saturday.

By Jill Buchanan
Monday, 6th June 2022, 4:45 pm

As the temperatures rose, the community of Bantaskine held a picnic to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

All ages attended, with a few four-legged friends also present, as the youngsters enjoyed arts, crafts, games and, of course, picnic fare.

The event was organised by the local residents association who are committed to improving their area for the community.

1. Jubilee Picnic

Jacqueline Hannah, chairperson of Bantaskine Residents Association, with daughters Mirrin, 13, and Kimrie, 11, and their Jubilee cupcakes

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

2. Jubilee Picnic

Owen, 11, and Elise, 8, with bunting made by local children

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

3. Jubilee Picnic

Thigs were bubbling under at the Bantaskine Residents Association Platinum Jubilee Picnic on Saturday

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

4. Jubilee Picnic

Linda, vice-chairperson of Bantaskine Residents Association with Mako and Obyn

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

