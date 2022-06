The plan, lodged by Falkirk Council on Friday, May 27 and validated on Wednesday, June 1, seeks to carry out extension work at its own Dorrator Road, Camelon facility.

Back in February a memorial wall was created at the crematorium following requests from families and funeral directors for an additional option for remembering loved ones. It replaced a deteriorating brick wall and already over 40 plaques are in place.