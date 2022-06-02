BBC Scotland debate show comes to Falkirk

The programme, hosted by Stephen Jardine, will be coming to Falkirk on Wednesday, June 8

A Debate Night spokesperson said: “Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland that gives you the opportunity to put your questions to some of the country’s key decision-makers and public figures.

“Perhaps you run a business or are a front line worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Are you retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace?

It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion – so we couldn’t do it without you!