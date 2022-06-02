BBC Scotland debate show comes to Falkirk

Falkirk residents will be able to share their views and opinions on the key issues facing the country when BBC Scotland’s Debate Night television show comes to town.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 2:02 pm

The programme, hosted by Stephen Jardine, will be coming to Falkirk on Wednesday, June 8

A Debate Night spokesperson said: “Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland that gives you the opportunity to put your questions to some of the country’s key decision-makers and public figures.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk M&S manager wins hero award

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

BBC Scotland's Debate Night television show is coming to Falkirk

“Perhaps you run a business or are a front line worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Are you retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace?

It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion – so we couldn’t do it without you!

If you would like to be part of the audience on the night you can visit the website and click ‘Apply to the Audience’ to get your free ticket.

BBC ScotlandFalkirkScotland