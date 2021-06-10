Plans to create flat at Falkirk pub

The plans, lodged by McFadzean Studio on behalf of Nasheter Lalli, for the Mill Inn, Thornhill Road, Falkirk involved external alterations being carried out to the building in order to created a flatted dwelling.

The earliest decision date is June 22.

Plans have been lodged to alter the exterior of the Mill Inn to create a flatted dwelling

Back in 2007 plans to alter part of the pub to create a hot food takeaway were withdrawn.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.