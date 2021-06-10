Plans to create flat at Falkirk pub
A planning application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to part change the use of a public house to create a residential flat.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 1:51 pm
The plans, lodged by McFadzean Studio on behalf of Nasheter Lalli, for the Mill Inn, Thornhill Road, Falkirk involved external alterations being carried out to the building in order to created a flatted dwelling.
The earliest decision date is June 22.
Back in 2007 plans to alter part of the pub to create a hot food takeaway were withdrawn.