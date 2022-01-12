Plans for Bo'ness nautical theme play area withdrawn again
Plans for a new nautical themed play area Captain Jack Sparrow would have been proud of have now been withdrawn for the second time in the space of a few months.
UK walking and cycling charity Sustrans lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 28 last year to create the play area on a site to the north west Of 2 Union Street, Bo'ness.
The proposal was subsequently withdrawn on Monday, January 10.
An earlier application to create the play park – which featured a pirate ship at that stage – to the north of the town’s Union Street Car Park was withdrawn on September 24 last year.
According to the most recent plans, the play area – made up of play designs from the Wild Deck Company – would have featured a variety of equipment, including a sunken barge, stilt posts, wobbly bridge, balance beam, hop logs and a roundabout.