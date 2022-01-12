Plans for Bo'ness nautical theme play area withdrawn again

UK walking and cycling charity Sustrans lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 28 last year to create the play area on a site to the north west Of 2 Union Street, Bo'ness.

The proposal was subsequently withdrawn on Monday, January 10.

An earlier application to create the play park – which featured a pirate ship at that stage – to the north of the town’s Union Street Car Park was withdrawn on September 24 last year.

According to the most recent plans, the play area – made up of play designs from the Wild Deck Company – would have featured a variety of equipment, including a sunken barge, stilt posts, wobbly bridge, balance beam, hop logs and a roundabout.

