Top Falkirk crime author puts 'number one fan' in his new novel

Linlithgow-born William McIntyre, a lawyer for 40 years, can regularly be found in the precinct of Falkirk Sheriff Court defending his clients and – as it turns out – gaining plenty of inspiration for the plot twists in his many Robbie Munro books.

"Most of the ideas for my books come from the experiences I have had as a criminal defence lawyer,” said William.

The latest in the long-running and popular series is Best Defence, now available to purchase on Amazon, which tells the tale of a superstar footballer’s wife who finds herself facing a murder charge.

Criminal defence solicitor and author William McIntyre joins his self-proclaimed "number one fan" Russell MacGillivray at Falkirk Sheriff Court

As if he hasn’t got enough on his plate with that case, legal eagle Robbie must also step in to help his brother Malky, whose television career is going down the tubes.

Anyone who has enjoyed Robbie's adventures over the last decade in books like Relatively Guilty, Duty Man, Sharp Practice, Killer Contract, Crime Fiction, Last Will, Present Tense, Good News Bad News, Stitch Up, Fixed Odds and Bad Debt will love this latest instalment.

Critics have raved about the Robbie Munro character and his “healthy cynicism and witty asides”, while his creator says his books are “an antidote to crime fiction featuring maverick cops chasing serial killers”.

If you read the new book Best Defence you will come across a character called Russell MacGillivray – a name familiar to many as the head of history at Larbert High School and a well-respected local historian.

Well now it turns out in Robbie Munro’s world he’s a detective sergeant.

William said: “I put my first five novels on Amazon and then a publishing company got in touch with me and published the last six. When they told me – because of the COVID-19 situation – they wouldn’t be able to release this new book until 2023, I decided to go back to Amazon again with this new book.

"Russell has been reading my books ever since the first one on Amazon and says he is my ‘number one fan’. His daughter Lynn Swan, who is a lawyer at Falkirk Sheriff Court too, asked me if I would put her dad in one of my books.

“Russell is a big crime fiction fan and he’s already appeared in a Stuart McBride novel – Broken Skin – as a bit of a ned. I decided to make him a detective sergeant, which is a step up.

"He’s not in it very much but he does appear in three chapters.”

Russell is something of a writer himself, having authored Larbert and the Great War and is now working on a book about World War II.

William hopes his own new book will be a hit with Russell and his other fans, despite not having a publishing house behind him on this occasion to promote it.

He’s already waiting for requests from friends and colleagues to appear in his next novel.

Best Defence, published on January 1, is available on Amazon.

