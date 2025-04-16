Plans for additional security to be installed for MP's Falkirk office
Thirza Hockaday, who is Falkirk MP Euan Stainback’s office manager, lodged an application with Falkirk Council on April 9 to make alterations and install CCTV and security equipment at 16 to 18 Newmarket Street, Falkirk.
According to the online planning documents stated some form of security barrier would be put in place if plans were given the go ahead.
The background documents stated: “The safety and security of Members of Parliament (MPs) is paramount to a healthy democracy. MPs play a vital role in
representing their constituents and engaging with the public, and it's crucial they can do so without fear of intimidation or violence.
"In recent years, the security landscape for MPs has become increasingly complex, with a rise in verbal abuse, online threats, physical assaults, and targeted attacks. This highlights the urgent need for proactive security measures to protect our elected officials and ensure they can continue to serve their communities effectively.
“Operation Bridger, a nationwide police protection security programme, was established to address these growing concerns. It provides MPs with support to enhance their personal safety and the security of their offices, recognising the balance between maintaining accessibility for constituents and ensuring the well-being of MPs and their staff.
“The barrier system is a purpose-built solution designed specifically to support Operation Bridger's objectives. It offers a discreet yet robust layer of protection, allowing MPs and their teams to work in a safe and secure environment without compromising the welcoming atmosphere essential for public engagement.
“The barriers are designed to integrate seamlessly into any office environment. They provide enhanced protection without creating an intimidating atmosphere, ensuring visitors feel comfortable and welcome.
"The professional design complements existing office décor, maintaining a professional and approachable environment while providing essential
protection.
“Constructed from high-strength materials, the barriers offer robust physical protection against a range of potential threats. They act as a deterrent and provide a vital buffer in the event of an incident, giving staff valuable time to react and authorities time to respond.”
Mr Stainback’s constituency office address is listed as 16 to 18 Newmarket Street, Falkirk, in his online contact details.
