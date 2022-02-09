Plans lodged to site barbers inside Grangemouth superstore

The application – which comes from an “undefined” source according to planning information – was lodged on Monday, February 7 and seeks to construct a “pod” for use as a barbers, construct plant on the roof of the supermarket and re-clad the ATM unit at Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth.

