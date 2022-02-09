Plans lodged to site barbers inside Grangemouth superstore

Superstores used to be famous for cutting prices but now one premises could be cutting hair after plans were lodged with Falkirk Council to create a “barber’s pod” in the shop.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:09 am
The application – which comes from an “undefined” source according to planning information – was lodged on Monday, February 7 and seeks to construct a “pod” for use as a barbers, construct plant on the roof of the supermarket and re-clad the ATM unit at Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth.

There are plans to create a "barber's pod" inside the Asda in Grangemouth

