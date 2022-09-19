Plans agreed to build new food store in Bo'ness
The owners of the popular David’s Kitchen store in Falkirk have been granted permission to build a new branch in Bo’ness.
David’s Kitchen lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 9 – which was validated on May 19 – to construct a shop with an ancillary cafe and hot food facility with associated parking, drainage and landscaping on land to the south of 1 Hillside Crove, Grahamsdyke Road, Bo’ness.
Council officers, working under delegated powers, granted the application on Friday, September 16.
The planning documents state the facility will be a mixed use “neighbourhood centre” which will include a 420 square metre purpose-built convenience store with cafe, three 100 square metre retail business unites and an external, covered sitting area.
The information also stated: “The applicant is an award-winning local retailer with successful kitchen and cafe stores operating in Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Falkirk. The
three retail units are part of the larger strategic development providing additional services further contributing to the local community and Falkirk’s economy.
"In addition to the signage on the facilities, the site itself will feature a totem signage located adjacent to the main access fronting the shared access road towards
Grahamsdyke roundabout.
"A key feature will be the covered outdoor seating area which will feature a timber construction with integrated timber fence to provide some shelter from the elements.
A hedgerow will be planted along the south, west and north boundary and follow along the eastern perimeter of the facility.
"Existing trees will remain as a buffer between the agricultural land and the applicants’ site along the eastern boundary.”