Pet charity opens new shop in Falkirk

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers will have the opportunity to pick-up an array of pre-loved and brand new items when the doors open at the store for the first time on Thursday, August 18 August.The new shop at 131 High Street, which will be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday, will help to fund PDSA’s life-saving work across its pet hospitals, providing care for thousands

of pets whose owners struggle to afford essential treatments.Shop manager George Ritchie said the new store will provide cash-conscious customers with the opportunity to purchase high-quality, cut price products while supporting a vital veterinary service.He added: “We are absolutely delighted to be opening a brand new shop in Falkirk and supporting the vital work of PDSA’s Pet Hospitals which have helped thousands of poorly pets and supported their owners through challenging times.

The new PDSA store will help raise funds for pet care and treatment

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We understand many people are struggling financially due to the rising cost of living and are looking forward to helping those who are feeling the squeeze by offering a wealth of pre-loved and brand new items at great prices.

"From clothes and books to home ware and toys, we are certain that shoppers will find some incredible hidden treasures.”

Volunteer roles, which offer a great opportunity for people to boost their CV, gain valuable work experience and grow in confidence while helping sick and injured pets, are available at the new charity shop.

George said: “We’re looking for friendly and dedicated people aged 18 or over to join our team. Volunteering with us is a great way to give something back to the community and make a real difference to the lives of people and pets.

"It doesn’t matter if you don’t have previous retail experience - we provide full training and we’ll reimburse your travel expenses so you’re not out of pocket. All you need is a few spare hours a week, a positive attitude and a willingness to learn.”