Community councillors required throughout Falkirk area

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made up of local volunteers with a genuine interest in the well being and development of their community, community councillors consult on issues affecting their neighbourhoods and provide a voice to those who would otherwise struggle to get their views across.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Community councils are an important link between Falkirk Council and the communities we serve. Not only do they

represent public opinion, but they work tirelessly to enhance and improve their neighbourhoods.

Application forms for potential community councillors are available from Falkirk Council

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They can be effective in getting local projects established and funded through, for example, Falkirk Council’s Community Choices programme. Community councils are a great way of getting involved and taking action locally, and I'd encourage anyone interested to apply.”

Community councils are voluntary organisations set up to represent the views of the communities in the area, working with local councils and licensing boards.

Anyone over the age of 16, who is on the electoral register and living in the area they want to represent, can be a community councillor.

Nominees simply need a proposer and seconder, who both must be on the electoral register and live in the same community council area. to put them forward for the role.

Community councillor nominations open from August 29.

Nominations can be made until September 16, with confirmations made in late October.