Pay increase for Falkirk care workers

Community Integrated Care is investing all of its annual surplus into a pay increase for its front line staff – which equates to a pay rate of £10.20 an hour – to recognise their hard work during the pandemic and help them cope with the pressures of inflation.

The charity, which supports people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health concerns to live independently, has also launched the website www.workincare.co.uk to enable local people who are interested in working in social care to access job opportunities with immediate start dates.

The pay rise is part of a £5 million workforce investment being made by the charity over three years, which also includes double pay for Christmas bank holidays and a range of well being initiatives and resources.

Community Integrated Care is offering staff a seven per cent pay increase

It is hoped the move will not only reward the workforce for their dedication and commitment, particularly throughout the past 18 months, but also help offset the recruitment challenges the sector is currently facing.

Teresa Exelby, the charity’s chief people officer, said: “This is by far the biggest investment in colleagues our charity has ever seen, but it’s something we know is absolutely justified and needed.

"Our workforce has continued to deliver the best lives possible for the people we support throughout the toughest of circumstances and we want to ensure their pay recognises this.

“We know that within the current economic climate many other sectors are dealing with major challenges, with some workers now facing redundancy or reduced hours now the support scheme has finished.

"We want people to know that social care can be an amazing career option. Our charity is recruiting locally and can offer a market-leading pay rate, flexible working opportunities and immediate start dates.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve been welcoming people from across a range of different sectors, so previous experience in the care sector isn’t necessary. All we ask is that you love working with people and share our charity’s values.

"Whatever your background, we can guarantee there’s a rewarding career in care for you.”

