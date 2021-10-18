Larbert pupil's big ideas for the future heading for the small screen

Larbert Village Primary School pupil Ellie Toms (10) impressed the judges to become a final winner in the BFI See Yourself on Screen Challenge – a UK-wide competition for four to 18-year-olds, administered by the BFI’s Young Audience Content Fund.

The competition asked young people like Ellie all over the UK to produce an idea for a television show which would be set in the year 2096.

Ellie created a great film entitled Our (Not So) Perfect Future Life which asked the question, in a time when life is full of gadgets and robots, what happens when they all decide to break down on the same day?

During the making of the two-minute film, Ellie was mentored by TV and radio presenter Vick Hope, and her short film will be airing on CITV on October 25, 26, 27 and 28.

Martin Toms, Ellie’s proud dad, said: “After winning her eight to 13-year-old age group, Ellie had to act and film her two-minute short story which was then edited by a professional producer.

"Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope gave her top tips and ideas for the film which is going to be shown four times next week on Children’s ITV. As part of the competition, Ellie has also been invited to be interviewed by Sky News kids programme FYI Kids all about her experience.”

