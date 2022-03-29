Parkinson's UK: Falkirk walk around the Kelpies to support this charity

Parkinson’s UK, Europe’s largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research, has launched its annual Walk for Parkinson’s series, which includes walks at The Kelpies, Falkirk on Thursday, June 9.

There is also the option to sign up to the Walk for Parkinson’s 66 mile challenge in July. If you know 66 people, chances are you know someone who knows Parkinson’s - so participants will aim to walk 66 miles throughout the month in whatever way works for them.

The money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will help fund Parkinson’s UK’s vital work, which aims to transform the lives of people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones. In the UK, there are around 145,000 people already living with Parkinson’s, including an estimated 12,400 in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last September's Walk for Parkinson's at the Helix Park

Actor Dougray Scott, whose dad lived with Parkinson’s, is supporting the Walk for Parkinson’s events.

He said: “My dad lived with Parkinson’s for many years so I’ve experienced first hand the huge impact this condition has on people’s daily lives - whether that’s someone living with it, or their family, friends and carers.

“When you take part in Walk for Parkinson’s, you’re walking for breakthroughs in Parkinson’s research. Every penny will help fund Parkinson’s UK’s vital work to ensure we find better treatments and a cure for this devastating condition.”

Ann Rowe, Head of Regional Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and currently there is no cure. Current treatments aren’t good enough, and people can experience distressing side effects from their medication. Parkinson’s UK is leading the way towards research breakthroughs, but we need your support.

“Walk for Parkinson’s 2022 is a chance to enjoy some of the UK’s beautiful parks, sensational countryside and historic towns - all while funding vital research into the condition. There are walks to suit different ages, abilities and fitness levels, and if you’d like to plan your own walk, everything you need is on our website.

“Together, we can take strides towards finding a cure.”

To take part in Walk for Parkinson’s, visit here

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.