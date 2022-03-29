Bonnybridge vet John Goacher running marathon for Cancer Research UK

He hopes to raise lots of much-needed sponsorship for Cancer Research UK and has already received lots of support from the owners of his clients at A+G Vets in Main Street, Bonnybridge.

Together with wife Ashley, he has run the business for the last 15 years – he is the vet and she is a veterinary nurse and practice manager.

Although always a keen sportsman, running was not something he enjoyed until very recently.

John Goacher of A+G Vets, who is running Paris Marathon on April 3 for Cancer Research UK. Pics: Michael Gillen

John said: “I have lots of bad memories of running from school days when cross country was my nemesis. I hated it – running round a field in the cold and wet wasn’t for me.

"However, I was listening to a podcast from a former rugby player who spoke about the time being right for him to start running seriously and I thought perhaps it was something I could also do.

"Another podcast revealed that I had been running wrong all my life – running too fast and too hard, rather than at a steady pace.”

Having never run further than 5k previously, John, 46, signed up for a 10k that was taking place in Callendar Park last January with the aim of completing that.

Vet John Goacher will take part in his first marathon this weekend.

But as the running bug bite, he decided perhaps he could push himself further.

Around six months ago he discovered a marathon training plan that would fit the timeframe of competing in the Paris Marathon this Sunday, April 3 and decided that would be his challenge.

He built up his runs and was well on course, until a calf strain threatened to jeopardy his plans. But thankfully he is back training again and prepared for Sunday’s race.

With wife Ashley, and sons Benjamin, 17, and Daniel, 13, John will fly out to the French capital on Friday.

He added: “I’m running for Cancer Research UK due to us losing several family members over the last few years from cancer so we believe the charity needs all the help and support we can give them.”

Having already passed his £1000 target, John is hoping to raise as much as possible.

You can visit John’s JustGiving page here

