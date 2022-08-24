News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Parking spaces reduced at Falkirk area leisure centre

The number of car parking spaces in a Falkirk area leisure centre will be reduced due to work being carried out at the premises.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 8:26 am
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 8:26 am

The works are due to begin at Grangemouth Sports Complex, in Abbots Road later today.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk to Denny and Bonnyridge pathway project gets £392,000 funding boost

A Falkirk Sport spokesperson said: “The car park at Grangemouth Sports Complex will be undergoing resurfacing work which will result in some disruption and reduction in car parking spaces.

The work will take place in the leisure centre car park

Most Popular

"The work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 2. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Falkirk