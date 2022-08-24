Parking spaces reduced at Falkirk area leisure centre
The number of car parking spaces in a Falkirk area leisure centre will be reduced due to work being carried out at the premises.
By James Trimble
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 8:26 am
Updated
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 8:26 am
The works are due to begin at Grangemouth Sports Complex, in Abbots Road later today.
A Falkirk Sport spokesperson said: “The car park at Grangemouth Sports Complex will be undergoing resurfacing work which will result in some disruption and reduction in car parking spaces.
"The work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 2. We apologise for any inconvenience.”