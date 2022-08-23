News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk to Denny and Bonnyridge pathway project gets £392,000 funding boost

Plans to convert a disused railway line linking Falkirk to Denny and Bonnybridge to create a multi-use path are on track after received a further £392,000 funding boost from Sustrans’ Places for Everyone Fund.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:06 pm

The cash will help Falkirk Council create a 4km-long path with an adjoining 1.5 km path linking to Bonnybridge and fund the construction of a cycle and pedestrian bridge over the M876, as well as the upgrade of the existing Roughmute and Bonnywater bridges.

Walkers, cyclists, wheelers and other users will all benefit from the finished that will create a safer and healthier environment for them to use and will add to Falkirk’s already extensive path network.

Falkirk Council transport planning officer Lynn Slavin joins Councillor Paul Garner at the site of the proposed new path

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council, economic development spokesperson, said: “The path will bring many benefits to users and brings back to life a lost connection between Falkirk and Denny/Bonnybridge.

“We’re determined to push ahead with this programme of work and look forward to seeing its completion.”

