Oil spill response plan takes place near Grangemouth port

Clearwater Forth – an emergency pollution control safety plan – is tested annually by Forth Ports and is due to take place on Thursday, April 21 along the Grangemouth to Blackness Castle coastline.

The exercise requires the close involvement of local agencies and river users, as well as Falkirk Council, which will partner with Forth Ports on the day.

It is likely the event will result in some activity around the Grangemouth to Blackness Castle coastline and residents are asked not to be alarmed by this.

The safety exercise is due to be carried out by Forth Ports in the Firth of Forth on Thursday

Alan McPherson, Forth Ports chief harbour master, said: “Safety is a top priority for Forth Ports and all the other organisations involved in this exercise. These exercises

help us all gain experience so that we are better equipped to respond speedily and effectively should a real oil spillage ever occur in the River Forth.

"The River Forth is one of the UK’s busiest waterways with over 3000 vessels navigating. This is purely an exercise and there is NO risk to the environment, people or

property. We look at all kinds of situations during exercises and build on any lessons that arise so that we can improve our emergency procedures and be better placed

to protect the local communities and the environment.”