Obituary: Tributes flood in for Falkirk Bairn Brian Marjoribanks as he dies at 82

Well known former professional footballer, actor and television presenter Brian Marjoribanks has sadly died at the age of 82.

After a brief illness, Brian Marjoribanks died on Friday, August 9 in Son Espases Hospital in Palma, Mallorca, with wife Kathleen and his family by his side.

In a statement, his family said: “Brian Marjoribanks had an incredibly rich, varied and successful career whether it was taking centre stage on the football field, the theatre or on the small screen as a popular sports presenter.

“But the role he cherished most in his life was as a devoted husband to Kathleen, an adoring father to his children Jenny, Brian Jnr, Graham and Katie and doting grandpa to Ava, Alexander, Lillian, Bethany, Fraser, Callum, James, Cora and Tom.

“We grieve the loss of an incredible man whom we are privileged and proud to have known and loved.”

Falkirk-born Brian first made a name for himself by scoring on his debut for Hibs aged 19 in an Edinburgh derby against Hearts at Tynecastle in 1961.

His big passion, though, had always been acting, having studied the craft at Edinburgh College of Speech and Drama while training with Hibs.

After working at the Gateway Repertory Theatre in Edinburgh in 1964, he turned his back on his promising football career aged just 21.

Having just left drama school, he got a phone call asking if he fancied starring in Dr Finlay’s Casebook, the top TV drama of the day, watched by 12 million viewers.

Brian played Roddy Munro, the star player for fictional Tannochbrae United, the local team in the telly medic’s home village. His storyline ended with Roddy dying of bone disease – a demise that saw hundreds of letters of sympathy sent to the BBC by distraught Dr Finlay fans.

From there he starring alongside Jimmy Logan in The Love Match at the Glasgow Metropole, playing a budding young Celtic player with Jimmy as his Rangers supporting dad.

Brian subsequently landed a role on the BBC drama United! – a twice-weekly soap surrounding an English Midlands football club.

When he was not earning a crust acting, he was teaching it – working as a lecturer in speech and drama at Notre Dame College of Education in Glasgow between 1968 and 1980 – a job he adored.

However, it was the 17 years working as a BBC sports presenter on television with Sportscene and on radio with Sportsound from 1964 to 1983 that brought Brian his biggest fame – the first ex footballer to sit in the presenter’s chair at the BBC, years before Gary Lineker.

In 1983, Brian was appointed controller (UK Regions) with the Independent Television Commission – which is now known as Ofcom.

After retiring in 2000, he was made an Honorary Doctor of the University of Stirling and joined the board of Scottish Television, spending five years as chairman.

During his time at STV he was selected as an international juror at the Prix Italia Television Festival in both Sicily and Venice, chairing the prestigious news, current affairs and documentary category.

Since his retirement, Brian continued his passion for the stage by touring the UK and Ireland as a festival adjudicator for the Scottish Community Drama Association (SCDA), where he encouraged the next generation of talented actors.