New Year babies: Harris was a very early arrival for Falkirk new parents

Maegan McIntosh and partner Chris Wood were not expecting their first baby to arrive until January 28.

But concerns that baby was not growing properly saw little Harris David Wood delivered at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.59pm on New Year’s Day.

It was only 36 hours after Maegan’s twin brother, Martin McIntosh and his partner Stephanie Moodie, welcomed their baby boy, Frankie Bear McIntosh into the world ten days early.

Grandparents Janet and David McIntosh of Falkirk now have two new grandsons born hours apart but in different years.

Maegan, 26, who works as a contact tracer with NHS Scotland, said her pregnancy had being going smoothly until a growth scan revealed baby was a bit small.

She said: “They said that there was nothing to worry about and they would have me back for another growth scan.

"We went in on December 30 not expecting to be at the hospital for long but they discovered that his stomach wasn’t developing properly.

"They said that I would probably have to stay in and have a c-section. It was a complete shock.

"But then consultant said that I wouldn’t have the c-section but I would have to come in straight away and stay until the baby was born.

"I’m normally a cry baby but I was just numb and couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

After being induced, Maegan had a 13 hour labour with Harris arriving safely after a natural delivery.

The little one, who weighed in at 5lbs 3oz, was taken to the neo-natal unit as he was so early and had jaundice.

However, today (Tuesday) he was finally back at Maegan’s bedside in the Larbert hospital and she is hopeful that they will get discharged to their home in Lionthorn, Falkirk very soon.

Then Harris will get to meet her other “baby”, cocker spaniel Bella.

Chris, 27, a self-employed electrician, said: “We were both stunned when they said that she would have to stay in and the baby would be born soon. But Maegan was brilliant, as were all the staff.”

The new mum added: “The staff have been amazing and couldn’t have done enough for us. We can’t thank them enough.”

She said Harris was the only name that they both liked and David is after her dad.

Along with his McIntosh grandparents, desperate to meet the new arrival are Chris’s family, Victoria and Ross MacKay of Lionthorn, and Michael Brown of Malta.

Harris was one of five babies born at FVRH on New Year’s Day – and all were early arrivals.

Lucca James Morrison was first to arrive at 7.36am and weighing 8lbs. He is a firstborn for Maria and David Morrison of Denny and wasn’t due until January 5.

Marku Jayden Reynolds arrived at 9.52am weighing 7lbs 10oz. Due on January 16, he is another son for Laura and Mark Reynolds and is now home in Fallin with siblings Steven, 16, Chloe, 13 and Aidan, 1.

Another little one whose parents were still to select a name was Shelley and Paul Walker’s son, born at 9.02pm and weighing 6lbs 10oz. He was due on January 29 but is now home in Cumbernauld with brothers Robbie, 9, Aaron, 8 and John, 5.

