New Year babies: Little Lucca brings sunshine to Denny couple Maria and David Morrison

Their firstborn decided to arrive four days ahead of his due date.

Little Lucca James Morrison was born at 7.36am on January 1 in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing in at 8lbs exactly after a two and a half hour labour.

A delighted Maria said: “It was all very quick and very intense.

Lucca James Morrison born at 7.36am on January 1 with mum Maria and dad David Morrison. Picture: Michael Gillen

"My waters broke about 5am and the midwife said that it could be anything between 12 and 18 hours before he arrived.

"This may be my first baby but I said ‘I don’t think so’ and he was here just over two hours later.”

Maria, who works for the marketing department at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and David, who owns plumbers merchants HPP in Bankside, Falkirk, are both 36 and live in Denny.

A little sleeping beauty - Lucca James Morrison born on January 1

David will be well-known to football fans having played as a midfielder for several local teams over the years, including Stenhousemuir, Sauchie, Bo’ness, Camelon and is currently at Dunipace.

The new mum added: “My due date was January 5 but on December 29 things seemed to be starting. I say he is our ‘silent assassin’ as he was slowly getting ready to arrive.

"I went into Forth Valley Royal on Hogmanay for an induction but at 5am the next morning my waters broke, then some gas and air later and he was suddenly here.”

The name Lucca was one which the couple both liked having first heard it while on their honeymoon in Mijas, Spain, three and a half years ago.

"It means bringer of light and he is certainly our wee sunshine.

"James is after David’s dad and is also David’s middle name.”

The couple had lots of praise for the staff at FVRH’s women and children’s unit who Maria said were very supportive.

She added: “Lucca had passed all his checks and we could have come home later on New Year’s Day but the midwives were amazing and said if I wanted to stay a bit longer that was fine.

"It allowed me to get support with breast feeding and everyone was incredibly helpful. We are very grateful for all their help and kindness.”

Mum and baby arrived home on January 2 and amongst the first visitors were his delighted grandparents – Lizanne and James Morrison of Callendar, and Kathleen and John Connolly of Cumbernauld.

Lucca was one of five babies born at FVRH on New Year’s Day – and all were early arrivals.

Marku Jayden Reynolds arrived at 9.52am weighing 7lbs 10oz. Due on January 16, he is another son for Laura and Mark Reynolds and is now home in Fallin with siblings Steven, 16, Chloe, 13 and Aidan, 1.

Arriving four week ahead of plan was Falkirk couple Maegan McIntosh and Chris Wood’s son. Born at 3.59pm, weighing 5lbs 3oz he has yet to be named.

Another little one whose parents were still to select a name was Shelley and Paul Walker’s son, born at 9.02pm and weighing 6lbs 10oz. He was due on January 29 but is now home in Cumbernauld with brothers Robbie, 9, Aaron, 8 and John, 5.

