New Wishing Well marks 100 years of the Rotary Club of Falkirk
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The club was established in December 1924 and members intend to mark the club’s 100 years with a number of initiatives this year.
The first to be completed is a wishing well that can be found in the Howgate.
It invites members of the public to ring the bell with a donation and make a wish. Any donations will be given to charitable causes.
Club president David Wheeler praised the support and assistance given by Howgate manager Chandra Pollock, as well as thanking the Zetland Men’s Shed who constructed the well which was commissioned by the club.
Mr Wheeler said the club is also in active discussions with council officials regarding other initiatives which it is hoped will be completed during the Rotary year, July 2024 to July 2025.
He said: “On previous notable anniversaries The Rotary Club of Falkirk donated a bench, now situated in the walled garden of the Dollar Park, and for their Golden Anniversary provided the Clock and accompanying seats that still grace Upper Newmarket Street.
“The provision of the works for the original Floral Clock in the Dollar Park and a major contribution to the repair of the Steeple, after it was struck by lightning, also rank among the services to the Community in which the Club has been involved in its lifetime.
“It is hoped that the Club will continue to flourish and thereby continue to serve the Falkirk Community for who knows how long! Maybe another 100 years?”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.