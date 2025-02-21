Historic Environment Scotland has unveiled a new website for its collections, archives, images and information.

Its digital portal – www.trove.scot – was launched last Thursday, bringing together information currently found on the Historic Environment Portal, Canmore, SCRAN and Property in Care Collections.

In the initial launch phase, these websites will still be available while development continues on trove.scot – made possible with funding from the Historic Scotland Foundation.

However, the new site is being billed as the key to Scotland’s past – a one-stop shop where visitors can unlock 5000 years of history anytime, anywhere.

Aerial shot of Linlithgow is one of three million records on trove.scot, which covers 5000 years of history and is billed as 'the key to Scotland’s past'. (Pics: HES)

Readers can delve into heritage on their doorstep with the platform, which brings together HES’s diverse collections in one convenient place.

From standing stones to skate parks, it contains over 5000 years of Scotland’s history in approximately three million records.

It includes Scotland’s most important historic sites and buildings; a catalogue of Scotland’s archaeology and built heritage; more than 2000 culturally significant objects from HES’s properties; and educational and archival images and media from SCRAN.

On trove.scot, users can find out more about some of the most significant buildings to be found in West Lothian, Falkirk and Edinburgh.

The plaster cast of Mary Queen of Scots tomb effigy.

They can also unearth gems from HES’s Properties in Care, including a plaster cast of Mary Queen of Scots tomb effigy, which forms part of the collections at Linlithgow Palace and which was reportedly once owned by Sir Walter Scott.

trove.scot will make this wealth of information more accessible than ever before, providing an exciting new resource for hobbyists, educators, historians and heritage professionals alike.

Using filters, keyword and map searches, users can unearth a range of material in one single, easy to access search.

Katerina Brown, HES chief executive, said: “We’re excited to be bringing heritage even closer to people’s everyday lives with this new platform.

“trove.scot will make it easier to learn about the heritage and historic environment that surrounds you, whether that is the listed buildings on your street or archive images of historic events that shaped communities.

“This marks one of the largest investments in our programme to improve and enhance digital access to information on the historic environment, and increase the number and diversity of people who engage with Scotland’s history.

“We hope that by making the vast store of information we hold more accessible, trove.scot will encourage more people to dig into Scotland’s past and see what they can discover.

“The launch is just the beginning, and we’ll continue working hard behind the scenes to bring more exciting innovations to the service.”