New service supports bereaved people in Falkirk
A local funeral directors is offering monthly bereavement support sessions for those who have lost loved ones and are struggling to cope.
Merrilees Family Funeral Directors will be holding the Lonely Not Alone meetings on the second Wednesday of every month in the Creamery, in Main Street, Bainsford.
Samantha Merrilees said: “Bereaved people from the Falkirk area can come together for a meal and chat – it’s completely informal, just a group of people going through
the same thing coming together to support each other.
Most Popular
"It is not a support group as such just something for them to look forward to each month and help get them out of the house. Having suffered a huge bereavement ourselves in 2021 when we lost my 16-year-old son, we learned not everyone wants to attend counselling sessions and we felt this was a great way to get things started locally and help support our community.”
Visit the Facebook page for more information.