New service supports bereaved people in Falkirk

Merrilees Family Funeral Directors will be holding the Lonely Not Alone meetings on the second Wednesday of every month in the Creamery, in Main Street, Bainsford.

"It is not a support group as such just something for them to look forward to each month and help get them out of the house. Having suffered a huge bereavement ourselves in 2021 when we lost my 16-year-old son, we learned not everyone wants to attend counselling sessions and we felt this was a great way to get things started locally and help support our community.”