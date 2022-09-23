Falkirk area high school pupils growing their own food
High school pupils hard at work growing their own produce have shown off the fruits of their labour at the launch of their brand new Polycrub facility.
A polythene structure which is becoming popular with individual growers who need a robust growing space for their vegetables, the polycrub is now turning out a tasty crop of veg for the youngsters of Braes High School.
The launch event, which took place this week at the Newlands Road, Brightons school, saw parents and representatives of Falkirk Council in attendance.
Guests were able to munch on tomato pizzas and beetroot brownies which came directly from the polycrub.
A spokesperson for the school said: “Finally we are getting to launch our fantastic Polycrub that has been planned since 2019. The Braes Polycrub Project focuses on ‘plough to plate’ and ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ and is a sustainable resource for our Braes community.
“The launch is a celebration of the hard work of our pupils, staff and fantastic community partners such as Cams Construction who built the Polycurb tunnel free of charge.
"We are currently underway in introducing a National Certificate in An Introduction to Horticulture at SCQF Level 4 this year for our Braes pupils. Our Good Food
Ambassadors programme has prepared our pupils well for this qualification this session."
The school is currently looking for Braes community members who have an interest in planting and growing to get involved in the Braes Polycrub Project.
They can e-mail [email protected] for more information on how to get involved.