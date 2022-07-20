New mural brightens up Grangemouth community centre

The Grangemouth High School pupils – Paige McGinlay, Eva Nicolson, Angus Tulloch and Kai Bowman – have give up some of their school holidays to volunteer their time and skills to complete the project with support from artist Donna Forrester.

The mural’s design is a celebration of local culture illustrated in bold colour and graphics.

The project came as a request from the centre’s committee with the aim of bringing some colour to the town and to empower some of the younger generation for ideas.

Work has been carried out in mid-day blocks and is scheduled for completion on Friday, July 22.

It will have taken the Advanced Higher Art students six days in total to complete the artwork.

For the high school pupils it was their first ever experience of working on a mural and throughout the process they have gained the confidence to consider taking on more projects of their own in future.

Paige McGinlay, assigned project manager, explained: “Doing this mural was a very different experience for mself and my teammates as we are used to drawing on paper, flat surfaces.

"The wall was a challenge, however we handled it very well and have made a very good job of the mural overall.

"The theme was purely based upon what happens within the centre – theatre groups, dance, sport classes etc.

"I wanted to include everything that is based in Grangemouth to make the community feel involved in this piece of art.

"My team and I have spent around 35 hours on this mural to make sure it is looking its very best and I can 100 per cent say we are all so proud of what we have produced.

"I would like to personally thank Donna Forrester, the Bowhouse Community Association committee and our art department at Grangemouth High School for giving us this opportunity.”

The Bowhouse staff and visitors have been a great support to the project and some of the staff and committee have also lent a hand in completing the work.

Lynsey McGinlay, treasurer at Bowhouse Community Association, said: “I am so proud of what our young team have produced, the enthusiasm and commitment they have shown over the last six days has been incredible.

"To give up over a week of their summer holidays has shown great dedication and the entire committee cannot thank them enough.”

