Water Safety Open Day planned at Falkirk's Helix Park

In support of World Drowning Prevention Day, Water Safety Scotland is hosting the event at the home of The Kelpies for members of the public to visit and learn all about water safety in a fun and interactive way.

The jam-packed event will run from 11am to 3pm on Monday, July 25 and is open to all.

An impressive programme of demonstrations is lined up for during the day including an open water rescue demonstration by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland; a Newfoundland rescue dog in action; the Public Rescue Throw bag challenge and CPR and first aid demonstrations.

Safety demonstrations will take place on the Helix lagoon.

The event on the park’s Great Lawn will also see lots of interactive stands to hosted by organisations such as Police Scotland, SFRS, RNLI, Decathlon, Scottish Swimming and many more.

By taking part in fun challenges on the day there will also be the opportunity to win a Fitbit Versa and Decathlon vouchers.

Water Safety Scotland is highlighting the Water Safety Code to help reduce drowning fatalities.

The easy-to-remember three-step code provides some life-saving advice that aims to help keep you and those you are with safe when near open water.

Water Safety Scotland