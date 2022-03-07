Fire service launch safety campaign as deliberate fires in Falkirk increase

Firefighters in Scotland were called to tackle almost 80 deliberately set fires every single day during Spring last year – more than two thirds than during the same period in 2020.

SFRS crews were mobilised to a total of 4287 incidents of deliberate fire-raising between March and April 2021 – an increase of 71 per cent on the year before, when

firefighters turned out to 2493 needless emergency incidents.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances have been attending an increasing number of wilful fire raising incidents

The figures stated there were 354 incidents in Falkirk over the period compared to 190 in 2020 – an increase of 86 per cent.

Most of the incidents took place in fields and the countryside, but also involved a large number of building and vehicle fires – a worrying trend which could place lives at risk.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Alasdair Perry, head of prevention and protection for SFRS, said: “We take a zero-tolerance approach to deliberate fire-raising and it is a

small minority of individuals who are potentially putting themselves, our firefighters and innocent bystanders at risk of serious harm and injury.

“Make no mistake – fire can cause injury and death, it can be devastating to properties, businesses and the environment. Last year, we witnessed a shocking rise in deliberate fire-raising during the Spring period.

"The fact that our firefighters are called to thousands of deliberately set fires each year is completely unacceptable. These incidents are a needless drain on our resources and can impact on our response to genuine emergencies.”

DACO Perry vowed the SFRS will continue to do everything in its power to help Police Scotland trace those risking the safety of communities across Scotland.

He said: “It absolutely goes without saying that we want to prevent fires – not fight fires. As a result, our firefighters work extremely hard to engage with the public and

promote safety messages, and parents, guardians and carers can also help by making sure that children and young people are aware of the risks.

“But let me be very clear – we operate a strict zero tolerance approach to deliberate fire-raising. It is a criminal offence and can have devastating consequences."

