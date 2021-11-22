New trailer will allow Grangemouth community to pull together

Friends of Inchyra Park recently welcomed the Grangemouth community park trailer – paid for by Falkirk Council’s Environmental Improvement Fund – and are now reaping the benefits of the handy flatbed model from Ifor Williams Trailers, which can be easily attached and pulled by most motor cars.

Adam Gillies, of Friends of Inchyra Park, said: “Rather than hire skips for our Clear the Way Project we applied for the cost of a trailer instead, as it seemed to be more cost effective.

"This will allow Friends of Inchyra Park to not only complete our project to clear an overgrown area of the park, but will also support the ongoing park improvements.”

The new trailer will be a real benefit to the local community

And it’s not just Friends of Inhyra Park who are able to use this new asset.

Mr Gillies said: “The trailer is also being shared with other community groups in Grangemouth, including the town's Glitter team, who will use it to make their pop-up litter picks easier to arrange and give them greater independence with waste disposal.”

When Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council heard about their new trailer it offered to sponsor signage which has now been added to the trailer.

“I feel this is a really positive step in improving and growing our community while giving support for groups to be more independent,” said Mr Gillies.

