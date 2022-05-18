New facility for Falkirk's young job seekers

The new facility, located at Forth Valley College, in Grangemouth Road, Falkirk, will open its doors to young job seekers on Monday, May 23, with Falkirk MP John McNally attending along with partners and employers, including Skills Development Scotland, Fairstart Scotland, Haven Products, Swanton Care and Link Living.
The new youth hub offers support to people aged 18 to 24.
A DWP spokesperson said: “Young people who use the service are able to take advantage of the range of advice and guidance available in order to support them to find a positive destination that is best for them.
"They will be able to work with a dedicated work coach, Forth Valley College’s learner advisors and representatives from Developing the Young Workforce Forth Valley and Skills Development Scotland.”