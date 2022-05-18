New facility for Falkirk's young job seekers

The official launch of the DWP’s Falkirk Youth Hub is just days away and will give young people advice and guidance on pursuing the best career path available to them.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 8:30 am

The new facility, located at Forth Valley College, in Grangemouth Road, Falkirk, will open its doors to young job seekers on Monday, May 23, with Falkirk MP John McNally attending along with partners and employers, including Skills Development Scotland, Fairstart Scotland, Haven Products, Swanton Care and Link Living.

The new youth hub offers support to people aged 18 to 24.

Read More

Read More
'Celtic daft' Grangemouth teen turns life saver on Glasgow street

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The new DWP Falkirk Youth Hub officially launches at Forth Valley College next week

A DWP spokesperson said: “Young people who use the service are able to take advantage of the range of advice and guidance available in order to support them to find a positive destination that is best for them.

"They will be able to work with a dedicated work coach, Forth Valley College’s learner advisors and representatives from Developing the Young Workforce Forth Valley and Skills Development Scotland.”

FalkirkDWPForth Valley College