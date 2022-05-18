New facility for Falkirk's young job seekers

The new facility, located at Forth Valley College, in Grangemouth Road, Falkirk, will open its doors to young job seekers on Monday, May 23, with Falkirk MP John McNally attending along with partners and employers, including Skills Development Scotland, Fairstart Scotland, Haven Products, Swanton Care and Link Living.

The new youth hub offers support to people aged 18 to 24.

The new DWP Falkirk Youth Hub officially launches at Forth Valley College next week

A DWP spokesperson said: “Young people who use the service are able to take advantage of the range of advice and guidance available in order to support them to find a positive destination that is best for them.