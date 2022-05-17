'Celtic daft' Grangemouth teen turns life saver on Glasgow street

Shannon Lorentson (16), from Grangemouth, was in the city with friends on Saturday, May 14 to celebrate Celtic’s league title success with other fans.

It was a rare day out for the Celtic-daft St Mungo’s High School pupil, who suffers from a condition called relapsing polychondritis that causes inflammation of her cartilage and other tissues in her body.

She also has anxiety issues, but did not let that stop her helping the woman she found lying in Ingram Street, Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shannon Lorentson (16) provided life saving assistance to a woman on a street in Glasgow city centre

"I was in Glasgow attending the Celtic celebrations with my friends,” said Shannon. “I don't normally go out much due to my health conditions so I was proud to be out and about with my friends for once.

"I was then even more proud for what I did later. I was walking home past Queen Street when I came across the women on the floor surrounded by a group of people.”

Shannon, who is waiting to see if she will be able to study an access to nursing course at Forth Valley College, used her knowledge to help the woman.

"I learned CPR from online courses – I always wanted to do nursing, as I grew up with health conditions, and have always wanted to join the NHS after I leave college.

“I checked her pulse and she wasn't breathing so I started CPR and she started breathing again.

"Then I called 999 and emergency services arrived and took over.”

Shannon went home, but then posted what had happened on her Facebook page because she was desperate to find out what had happened to the woman and what her condition was.

Shannon said: “My parents are really proud of me – for actually going out with my friends in the first place and then for helping the woman in the street.”