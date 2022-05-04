Grangemouth cafe's new project focuses on food and the community

A new initiative aims to use food as a way of engaging with the local community and provide opportunities for young and old.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 12:09 pm

Based at the Kersiebank Community Education Centre, in Oxgang Road, Grangemouth, the new Growing, Eating and Meeting (GEM) project will soon be delivering food related initiatives to residents of all ages.

The main focus will be the establishment of Grangemouth Community Cafe, which will provide volunteering roles, work experience opportunities, certificated training courses, cooking classes, youth events, lunch clubs for older people and lots more.

The new initiative will be located at the Kersiebank Community Education Centre in Oxgang Road, Grangemouth

A project spokesperson said: “Grangemouth Community Pantry and Falkirk Council community learning and development service are extremely excited to announce the arrival of the GEM project.

“We have been awarded just under £24,000 from Falkirk Food Futures – funded through the UK Community Renewal Fund – which will go towards paying for the GEM cafe project.

"Volunteers have started their training and work is well under way to create this new community space.”

