Grangemouth cafe's new project focuses on food and the community

Based at the Kersiebank Community Education Centre, in Oxgang Road, Grangemouth, the new Growing, Eating and Meeting (GEM) project will soon be delivering food related initiatives to residents of all ages.

The main focus will be the establishment of Grangemouth Community Cafe, which will provide volunteering roles, work experience opportunities, certificated training courses, cooking classes, youth events, lunch clubs for older people and lots more.

A project spokesperson said: “Grangemouth Community Pantry and Falkirk Council community learning and development service are extremely excited to announce the arrival of the GEM project.

“We have been awarded just under £24,000 from Falkirk Food Futures – funded through the UK Community Renewal Fund – which will go towards paying for the GEM cafe project.