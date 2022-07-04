New book captures history of Falkirk villages in pictures

A new publication has collected together rare historical photographs to give people a sense of what life was like in four Falkirk’s villages in the early 20th century.

Old Polmont, Laurieston, Redding and Brightons by the late John Hood and published by Stenlake Publishing Ltd, features 48 pages with 48 photographs giving readers a glimpse into the past, with long and informative captions.

A Stenlake spokesperson said: “Polmont is an amalgamation of various previously separate villages, while Laurieston was originally the planned village of New Merchiston, until it changed hands and was renamed after the new owner.

The book was published after the author's death

"Shieldhill, meanwhile, has ancient origins, probably as a place of summer grazing then later mining held sway and Brightons owes its existence to the Brighton Quarry which supplied stone to build Edinburgh’s New Town.”

Although John Hood completed much of his research for this book before his death, it had to be put together from his preparatory notes and was published posthumously.

