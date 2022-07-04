Falkirk superstore staff reportedly forced to turn to food banks

Richard Leonard stated he is backing the GMB union and demanding action from Asda after a number of staff reported they were forced to to have to turn to food banks and payday lenders because of increasing inaccuracies and issues of unreliability regarding their pay.

Mr Leonard said: “We all clapped for these workers, who carried on through the pandemic, and they deserve our continued thanks and support. The fact they are having to turn to food banks and payday lenders, when there is any discrepancy or delay in their wages shows just how badly paid they are.

“Asda must fix this immediately.”

Mr Leonard contacted managers of the Asda stores in his constituency after the reports surfaced

In his letter to Falkirk area store managers, Mr Leonard stated: “It has been brought to my attention there has been a significant increase in the number and frequency of inaccurate wages being paid to employees of Asda and I am writing to ask that you take the necessary and urgent steps to address this.

“I understand this has been an issue for some time but it appears there has been a dramatic increase in recent weeks and as a result workers are left with a lack of certainty they will be paid accurately and on time.

"This has resulted in, and increased the number of, Asda workers turning to payday lenders and using food banks. As I am sure you appreciate workers across the retail sector are greatly undervalued and certainly under rewarded for their work.

“While workers and their trade union, the GMB, appreciate the nature of the contracts you operate will mean errors may be made when workers carry out additional shifts at short notice and close to payroll deadlines, my information is – even when account is taken of this – there has been a significant increase in payroll errors.”

“This issue is not unique to your store and I have written to the other Asda stores in my constituency asking the managers to take steps to address this issue locally. I will also be writing to corporate headquarters requesting they take steps across the Asda group to address this issue.”

Asda stated a “small number of colleagues” had received incorrect pay due to an “error”, adding it had now taken action to address the issue, apologising to those who had been affected by the issue.

An Asda spokesperson said: “It is imperative our colleagues are paid the right amount, on time, and we are sorry that an error with our payroll partner has resulted in a small number of colleagues receiving incorrect pay.