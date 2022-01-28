New author: Larbert mum Charlie Amor's delight as first children's book is published

Sadly, the person who inspired her to write it, wasn’t around to share in her excitement or read the book.

Mum-of-two Charlie explained: “I spent a lot of time with my grandparents growing up and they lived next to a beautiful forest. It was a very spiritual place.

"I had the idea for the book some time ago but didn’t do anything. However, when my nan was diagnosed with terminal cancer it spurred me on to write it.

Larbert author Charlie Amor

"Sadly she died last September so hasn’t been able to see it published.”

Charlie’s book, Tilly Brown, features an eight-year-old girl with a very special gift who lives with her grandparents and a scruffy black dog, Eddie, close to a very lively forest.

Tilly’s world is not an easy one, now matter how hard she tries she never fits in anywhere. However, her ability to see spirits sees her on a journey to use her secret to make others happy.

Charlie, 34, grew up in Hampshire and now lives in Larbert.

Married to Keith, they have two children, Cooper, 9, and seven-year-old Emme.

It was while at a soft play area that she finally decided to put Tilly’s story on paper.

"I only had my diary with me but began scribbling in it and a few hours later it was all there. I sent it off to some publishers and was surprised when two came back saying they were interested. I couldn’t believe it.”

She eventually chose to go with Pegasus publishing as she thought they had the best marketing plan and yesterday the book was published and is now available in all good booksellers and on Amazon.

Charlie added: “I can’t quite believe it’s happened. I think it will appeal to children from aged three whose parents can read it to them, but Cooper took it in to his class this week and said they all loved it.”

There are plans for more of Tilly’s adventures but for now this author Charlie is combining writing with her job as an executive assistant and Alexander Dennis Ltd.

