Housing plans to be unveiled for former Forth Valley College site

The company behind the proposals at Middlefield Road said the development was “a significant investment in new homes.”

Gannet Developments is currently consulting with the local community and businesses.

It is sharing initial proposals online, with its team available via live chat next week.

Forth Valley College Middlefield Building demolished January 2015

Full details on the proposed development will be uploaded to its website on Monday.

The college’s Middlefield facility was replaced when its new campus opened in January 2020.

The site was acquired by Forrest Developments and Dawn Developments - Gannet Developments is their joint venture.

The new development will include a number of affordable homes as well as properties to buy. Ideas are also being sought on the type of recreation and play facilities needed as part of proposals.

The plans will be online at www.middlefieldroad.co.uk

There is a Livechat from 3:00pm -7:00pm on Tuesday, February 1.

