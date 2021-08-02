Net Zero environmental campaign launches at Falkirk Wheel

The UK Government will host COP 26, which takes place in Glasgow from November 1 to November 12, so it is an important opportunity for Scotland to demonstrate what it is doing to reduce climate change and shift towards a lower-carbon, more inclusive society.

Counting down 100 days to COP26, the Falkirk Economic Partnership will launch the Forth Valley for Net Zero Campaign this afternoon at the Falkirk Wheel.

Local MSP and cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport Michael Matheson will be attending the event, which signals the start of a campaign which highlights how the area is rising to the climate challenge and supporting the Road to Net Zero – encouraging businesses, communities and individuals to work together, making the necessary changes in support of the climate challenge.

Forth Valley for Net Zero Campaign will also showcase the innovative work young people are leading the way on, including Larbert High School’s Zero Carbon Literacy Project and the Fuel Change Grangemouth challenge.

It will also raise awareness of the Scottish Net Zero Community’s campaign to get 100 Forth Valley small and medium business to sign up to the UN Race to Zero.

A campaign spokesperson said: “The aim of the campaign is to profile the many people, businesses, schools and colleges who are doing great work already. Throughout the campaign, the partnership group will share stories that inspire and encourage others to stand up and take the actions needed to build a low carbon future.”

