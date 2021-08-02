Stenhousemuir FC running drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Drop-in coronavirus vaccination clinics will be taking place at Stenhousemuir FC’s Ochilview Park this week.

By James Trimble
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 8:46 am
Updated Monday, 2nd August 2021, 8:46 am

The first clinic took place on Saturday before the team’s match against Stirling Albion and they will continue today right through to Thursday, August 5.

Vaccinations will be given outside the home supporters entrance at the Gladstone Road ground between 9am and 6pm and are available to anyone over the age of 18 for both first and second vaccines.

Read More

Read More
Laughs will return to Falkirk when top stand up Gary Meikle hits town
Forth Valley Immunisation team set up a drop-in COVID-19 vaccination centre at Ochilview Park

NHS Forth Valley is exploring the possibility of similar initiative with other local clubs.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

Covid-19