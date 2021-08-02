Stenhousemuir FC running drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Drop-in coronavirus vaccination clinics will be taking place at Stenhousemuir FC’s Ochilview Park this week.
The first clinic took place on Saturday before the team’s match against Stirling Albion and they will continue today right through to Thursday, August 5.
Vaccinations will be given outside the home supporters entrance at the Gladstone Road ground between 9am and 6pm and are available to anyone over the age of 18 for both first and second vaccines.
NHS Forth Valley is exploring the possibility of similar initiative with other local clubs.