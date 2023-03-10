Pouches containing two intra-nasal Naloxone sprays, plus casualty information cards are being distributed for the first time to all constables, sergeants and inspectors, numbering around 630 in the division.

Naloxone is an emergency first aid treatment for use in a potentially life-threatening overdose situation. It works by reversing the respiratory suppression caused by opioids/opiates and can buy the casualty critical minutes until ambulance clinicians arrive on scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers complete an online training course before receiving the first aid equipment, which is worn alongside their standard issue equipment as they go about their duties.

Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton hopes roll out will save more lives.

Police Scotland officers already undertake first aid training; the carriage and administration of Naloxone is an extension of those skills.

Divisional commander, Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, said: “The role of policing is vast and varied and preservation of life lies at the very core of our duties. Equipping our officers with Naloxone enhances their existing first aid skills and provides further opportunities to provide life-saving interventions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drug misuse can have a devastating effect on individuals, families and entire communities. By working alongside partner agencies, I very much hope the carriage of Naloxone by our officers helps to saves lives and positively change attitudes.”

Police Scotland piloted the carriage and use of Naloxone by its officers in 2021 as part of a public health approach to addressing the country’s drug death rates.

It has been administered at least 128 times since, with positive outcomes on all but five occasions. In four out of the five incidents, officers suspected the individual was already deceased. However, they used Naloxone to give the casualty every possible chance at recovery. In the fifth case the individual did not regain consciousness and later died in hospital.