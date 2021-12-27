MSP calls for an end to hunger in Falkirk

Mr Leonard was responding to figures which show local people had to rely on thousands of food parcels this year.

He is calling for MSP Rhoda Grant’s bill that would enshrine the right to food in Scottish law.

Mr Leonard said the cut to Universal Credit was pusing families across Scotland further into poverty, addingthe Trussell Trust distributed 3232 food parcels to people in Falkirk in the six months to September, including more than 1000 to children in the town.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MSP Richard Leonard is calling for an end to hunger in Falkirk

The charity gave out more than 84,000 food parcels across Scotland over that same period.

Mr Leonard said: “The reliance on food banks is a sign that something is very wrong in our society and we have to act now to put it right. We can and must end hunger here by enshrining food as a human right in Scots law.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.