MSP calls for an end to hunger in Falkirk

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard says 2021 must be the last Christmas residents of Falkirk go hungry.

By James Trimble
Monday, 27th December 2021, 9:14 am
Updated Monday, 27th December 2021, 9:14 am

Mr Leonard was responding to figures which show local people had to rely on thousands of food parcels this year.

He is calling for MSP Rhoda Grant’s bill that would enshrine the right to food in Scottish law.

Mr Leonard said the cut to Universal Credit was pusing families across Scotland further into poverty, addingthe Trussell Trust distributed 3232 food parcels to people in Falkirk in the six months to September, including more than 1000 to children in the town.

MSP Richard Leonard is calling for an end to hunger in Falkirk

The charity gave out more than 84,000 food parcels across Scotland over that same period.

Mr Leonard said: “The reliance on food banks is a sign that something is very wrong in our society and we have to act now to put it right. We can and must end hunger here by enshrining food as a human right in Scots law.”

