Motorists warned about overnight motorway closure in Falkirk area

The closure will take place from 8.30 pm on Monday, February 7 to 6am on Tuesday, February 8, while jacks are removed from the bridge deck after worn out bearings were replaced.

A diversion will be signposted from M876 Junction 2 to the M9 Junction 7 via Bellsdyke Road, the A905 and Bowtrees Roundabout, adding an estimated 3.5 miles and six minutes to affected journeys.

This closure forms part of a major project to replace bearings and safety barriers on the bridge that carries the eastbound M876 over the M9 at Junction 8 Kinnaird Interchange.

The stretch of the M876 will be closed overnight next week

On the M9, two lanes in each direction remain open during daytime hours, however, a 50mph speed limit and overnight lane closures will continue until the end of April 2022.

Four further overnight closures will be required before the conclusion of the project, on dates to be confirmed – two on the northbound and southbound M9, and a further two on the eastbound M876.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “We need to close the eastbound M876 overnight to allow us to de-jack the bridge deck after bearings were replaced.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience. We ask them to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey if they need to travel on the night of February 7.”

Live traffic information is available from the Traffic Scotland website and Twitter account.

