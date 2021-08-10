MOT warning to Falkirk motorists

Online insurance firm Confused.com is urging motorists in the Falkirk area to check when their car is due an MOT as they may have lost track due to the COVID-19 exemption put in place.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:43 pm

Confused.com car insurance expert Alex Kindred said: “While the COVID-19 MOT exemption was a weight off drivers’ shoulders, as things return to normal, it’s important to keep our renewal date at the front of our mind.

“According to our research nearly one in ten of drivers told us they don’t know when their MOT is due for renewal. Driving without a valid MOT could land you with a £2500 fine, three penalty points, and a possible driving ban.

Confused.com has warned motorists to make sure they know when their MOT is due

"It could also invalidate your insurance, leaving you without cover.

"With a surge in demand predicted for September it is more important than ever if you do need to book in you do so quickly to ensure your vehicle is fit to drive.”

