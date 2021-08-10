Great news for Falkirk job seekers as Aldi looks to hire 500 new staff in Scotland

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores and distribution centres across the region.

This includes apprenticeships and part-time positions such as store assistants and warehouse logstic assistants, all the way up to store manager.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive in recent years, with the supermarket currently looking to fill thousands of roles across the UK before the end of the year.

Aldi has announced it is looking to take on 500 staff in Scotland between now and Christmas

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for more ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores and distribution centres across Scotland.

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit the website.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.