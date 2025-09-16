Morocco mountain climb: Supporters reach new heights to help fledgling Falkirk football club

A new grassroots football team has got some committed – and brave – supporters who are set to scale a Moroccan mountain to coin in cash for the club.

Recently formed Helix Thistle FC rely entirely on sponsorship and fundraising to keep its three youth teams running.

However, with pitch hire costs rising it is now struggling to book quality facilities for its young players to enjoy and improve their skills on.

A Helix Thistle spokesperson said: “Our club was set up by parents with a passion for football and a desire to give young players more than we had experienced ourselves at other clubs, where fees were paid but little was given back.

The youngsters of Helix Thistle FC have some great supporters - including three lads who are scaling a mountain to coin in cash for the club (Picture: Submitted)

"Our vision is to create a safe, fun, and family-friendly environment where kids can thrive, enjoy football, and feel part of something special. Thanks to the support of some fantastic local sponsors we’ve been able to kit all three of our teams with home and away strips, as well as provide goals, balls, and training equipment.

"But to keep building and offering these opportunities, we need the support of the wider Falkirk community.”

As part of this constant fund raising push, a Helix Thistle player’s older brother – along with his cousin and friends – are gearing up to scale the 4167 metre Mount Toubkal in Morocco in November.

So far the three lads, Evren, Bobby and Kammy – all 21-years-old – have raised over £500.

"Any support we can get from this would make a real difference to a new community club trying to give local kids the best start possible.”

Visit the Go Fund Me page for more information.

