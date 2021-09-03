More funds for Strathcarron in memory of Camelon transplant champion

Martin Strang (49), from Camelon, underwent life a saving kidney transplant back in 2012 and went on to win medals in archery at the British Transplant Games.

Sadly he was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and lost his fight against the disease earlier this month.

Michelle Howden, Martin’s sister, lives in Shetland but she came south in June to be with her brother at the end.

Handing over a cheque in Martin Strang's name to Strathcarron Hospice - Colin Read, BNI executive director Scotland South and East; Dionne Read, BNI executive director Scotland South and East; Renee McBride, BNI member; Sylvia Stevenson, BNI member; Michelle Howden, sister of Martin Strang; Margaret Strang, mother of Martin Strang; Malcolm Strang, father of Martin Strang and Alisa Herd, Strathcarron Hospice communications manager

Strathcarron Hospice provided amazing care and support for Martin and his family during his weeks there prior to him passing away, which his family will be eternally grateful for.

She said: “Martin chose donations to be made to Strathcarron Hospice instead of people giving flowers and although quite a few family members and friends do not live close by, they were able to donate.

"My parents and I were able to take £744.95 to Strathcarron Hospice the day after Martin’s funeral.”

Now Martin’s former colleagues at BNI Executive, Colin and Dionne Read, have donated a cheque for £300 to the hospice from a fundraising page set up in tribute to Martin.

A BNI spokesperson said: “Martin was a very passionate and well loved member who was always in the middle of everything, full of fun and lived their Givers Gain philosophy to the full.”

Martin’s family would like everyone to know National Organ Donation week is fast approaching – this it takes place between September 20 and September 26.

