More funds for Strathcarron in memory of Camelon transplant champion
A Transplant Games medallist and an organ donation campaigner’s legacy of helping others lives on as former colleagues presented money to Strathcarron Hospice in his name.
Martin Strang (49), from Camelon, underwent life a saving kidney transplant back in 2012 and went on to win medals in archery at the British Transplant Games.
Sadly he was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and lost his fight against the disease earlier this month.
Michelle Howden, Martin’s sister, lives in Shetland but she came south in June to be with her brother at the end.
Strathcarron Hospice provided amazing care and support for Martin and his family during his weeks there prior to him passing away, which his family will be eternally grateful for.
She said: “Martin chose donations to be made to Strathcarron Hospice instead of people giving flowers and although quite a few family members and friends do not live close by, they were able to donate.
"My parents and I were able to take £744.95 to Strathcarron Hospice the day after Martin’s funeral.”
Now Martin’s former colleagues at BNI Executive, Colin and Dionne Read, have donated a cheque for £300 to the hospice from a fundraising page set up in tribute to Martin.
A BNI spokesperson said: “Martin was a very passionate and well loved member who was always in the middle of everything, full of fun and lived their Givers Gain philosophy to the full.”
Martin’s family would like everyone to know National Organ Donation week is fast approaching – this it takes place between September 20 and September 26.
Visit the website for more information.